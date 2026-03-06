Americans Are Sick Of Time Changes But The Government Doesn’t Do Anything About It

It’s time to change your clocks this weekend but, if you’re among those that don’t like doing it twice a year, consider yourself in good company.

Researchers at Purdue University, including Michael Liam Smith, looked at millions of social media posts about time changes, one of which occurs in the US this weekend.

It’s probably no surprise that most people don’t like moving clocks back or forward an hour in March and Early November and it’s pretty negative.

There seems like for the first few days there’s not as many fans as there are critics of time shifting events.

Most polls suggest Americans overwhelmingly favor keeping clocks the same year round.