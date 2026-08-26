Annual Cannonball Run Coming Up Very Soon

If it seems like the lake area is busy again this week, there’s a good explanation.

Not only are the school buses rolling again, but Lake West Chamber Director Mike Koe negs men says two major events are happening this week…the 38th Annual Shootout and the 2nd Annual Cannonball Run.

“Huge events actually help support all of our businesses, resorts, our marinas, restaurants, et cetera. You know, so be be supportive of these both these events. It’s a great thing for our community.”

Both events also go toward various charities around the lake area and, if you’re participating in the Cannonball Run, you might even pocket $25,000.

And of course after this week, the lake area will get even more busy with the Labor Day weekend crowd just over a week away.