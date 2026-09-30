Camden County Sheriff Edgar Responds to Civil Lawsuit Filed

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office speaks out after being named among others as defendants in a civil lawsuit filed after a two-year-old girl drowned in March of last year.

Sheriff Chris Edgar says the allegations made in the lawsuit are factually false and misrepresent the actions of his personnel during the search.

The parents of the girl claim that they were aggressively interrogated with hostile and manipulative tactics instead of sheriff’s personnel coordinating rescue efforts at the time, and that the sheriff’s office exceeded search warrant boundaries and staged the scene with medical marijuana to create a false impression of criminal endangerment by the parents.

Edgar’s reply posted on social media also says claims of an illegal search of the family’s residence are entirely false and that deputies only entered the residence after receiving consent.

Edgar goes on to say that he is confident the facts will be made clear and shown to be without merit through the judicial process.