Women Rise to the Top in Big Bass Bash Tournament

Move over guys…the top spot and winner of $100,000 cash and a $100,000 boat in this year’s fall Big Bass Bash Tournament at Lake of the Ozarks is Jessica Berry.

Berry caught her 6.18 pounder in the 11:00am-1:00pm time slot and weighed it in at Alhonna Resort on Saturday.

Pocketing a nice $20,000 for the second biggest bass at 5.91 pounds was Derek Henderson who reeled it in during the 9:00am-11am slot and weighed it in at Alhonna on Sunday.

Winning third place and $10,000 with a 5.88 pounder caught in the 9:00am-11:00am slot on Saturday and weighing it in at Ivy Bend Resort was Matt Lafave.

And claiming $5,000 for fourth after catching a 5.82 pounder during the 7:00am-9:00am slot on Saturday and weighing it in at Red Oak Resort was Doris Schwent.

All totaled, more than $460,000 was expected to be handed out.

The 2027 Bigg Bass Bash events at the lake are set for the weekends of April 17-18 and October 2-3.