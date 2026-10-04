Mon. Oct 5th, 2026

 

Women Rise to the Top in Big Bass Bash Tournament

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Sunday, October 4th, 2026

Move over guys…the top spot and winner of $100,000 cash and a $100,000 boat in this year’s fall Big Bass Bash Tournament at Lake of the Ozarks is Jessica Berry.

Berry caught her 6.18 pounder in the 11:00am-1:00pm time slot and weighed it in at Alhonna Resort on Saturday.

Pocketing a nice $20,000 for the second biggest bass at 5.91 pounds was Derek Henderson who reeled it in during the 9:00am-11am slot and weighed it in at Alhonna on Sunday.

Winning third place and $10,000 with a 5.88 pounder caught in the 9:00am-11:00am slot on Saturday and weighing it in at Ivy Bend Resort was Matt Lafave.

And claiming $5,000 for fourth after catching a 5.82 pounder during the 7:00am-9:00am slot on Saturday and weighing it in at Red Oak Resort was Doris Schwent.

All totaled, more than $460,000 was expected to be handed out.

The 2027 Bigg Bass Bash events at the lake are set for the weekends of April 17-18 and October 2-3.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Sunday, October 4th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony