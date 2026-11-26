The Missouri Department of Conservation is getting ready to host various Eagle Days events around the state over the next few months.

With more than 2,000 bald eagles expected to descend on Missouri to do their hunting, including already making appearances in the lake area, the department says there are several venues which make for some pretty spectacular viewing locations.

In addition to the MDC’s programs, the Lake of the Ozarks Eagles Days event is on the calendar for Saturday, January 9th, and will run from 9:00 until 4:30 featuring live bald eagle and owl presentations.

Venues included in the 27th annual event at the lake include: Christ the King Lutheran Church, Mount Carmel Baptist Church, the Bagnell Dam River Access, Willmore Lodge and Bridal Cave Thunder Mountain Park.

On hand for the day will be representatives from the World Bird Sanctuary and the Dickerson Park Zoo.