Apparent Serious Injuries in Construction Accident in Sunrise Beach Area

One person is injured when a lift machine he was working from tipped over a hill sending the man falling about 20 feet landing on a dock ramp with multiple injuries.

The Sunrise Beach Fire District says it happened around 1:20 Wednesday afternoon at a residence that was being worked on along Old English Point.

Access to the man was described as limited due to where the machine came to rest and a subsequent fuel leak from the machine.

Personnel on the scene including Lake West paramedics were able to start medical treatment until mutual aid could arrive to help extricate the man who was taken to a nearby landing zone and flown to a hospital. The extent of the man’s injuries were unknown according to the issued press release.

The fuel leak was contained and there was no danger to the neighborhood with emergency personnel able to clear the scene about two-and-a-half hours later.

Mutual aid was provided by the Lake Ozark and Gravois fire districts, the Lake West Ambulance District and the Camden County 9-1-1 Dispatch Center.