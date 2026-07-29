Royals Getting Better With Injuries Improving Across The Board

Well, the Royals hopefully are starting to get healthier.

They’re certainly healthy on the field the way they’ve been playing since the All Star break.

One of the better teams in baseball, however, still a long ways off from getting back into the wild card race, but it looks like some key players are coming back on the field.

Bobby Witt, junior slowly getting back to baseball activities in Kansas City.

Michael Garcia is on a rehab assignment at AA.

He could be back in the lineup soon.

And even Kyle Isabel has been logging some time at AAA getting back into playing shape in center field.

And we mentioned the Royals not exactly in the race at the moment.

Would they entertain trading any of their veterans? Could they entertain training?

Salvador Perez, he just was celebrated this past weekend as the Royals all time home run champion, surpassing Hall of Famer George Bred.

And Perez one day will more than likely be a Hall of Famer himself.

But there is a need for catchers on the trade market right now.

We’ll see if there is any interest out there.