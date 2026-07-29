Lake West Chamber Working On Annual Business Directory

If you’re a business on the west side and-or a member of the Lake West Chamber of Commerce AND you haven’t received your call or email yet, you can expect it in near future.

That’s according to chamber Director Mike Koenigsman who says work is underway to put together the 2027 business directory.

“We are working with a company called E&M Publishing. That’s our second year working with them. So our members will be getting phone calls, emails from them regarding advertising opportunities and enhanced listing opportunities. It is legit. You know they are not local, but they are a member of our chamber.”

The business directories are put out in several locations with a link also available to view the directory online.

You can contact the chamber for more information about the business directories.