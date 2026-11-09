MoDOT Planning Big Year in the Lake Area

If you thought there were a lot of MoDOT projects around the lake area this past summer, you haven’t seen anything yet…at least when it comes to the bottom line.

That’s according to Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger who says, compared to 10 contracts worth $30-million this year, there are 13 contracts with an estimated total cost of $108-million for the lake area in 2027.

NEWS-11-10-2026 MODOT 2027

As for a construction window for the projects to begin, that will largely be up to Mother Nature.