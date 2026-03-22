Burn Ban(s) in Effect Across Lake of the Ozarks

A burn ban continues for at least most areas across Lake of the Ozarks.

The Southwest Camden County Fire District, just one of the several districts being stretched thin because of natural cover fires, says that fire conditions are extreme making any open burning a risky venture.

Warmer temperatures, dry conditions and low humidity are combining across the lake area, and beyond, to contribute to any open burns that get away being likely to spread out of control very quickly.

If you have any plans to do any burning, it’s advised that you contact your local fire district first.