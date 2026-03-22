CBS News Poll: Most Americans Are Not on Board with the Iran War

With the war in Iran continuing into another week, a CBS News poll is finding that a majority of Americans are not on board with the war. Stacy Lyn has this report.

NEWS-03-23-2026 CBS-IRAN POLL

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According to the latest CBS News poll, most Americans say the conflict isn’t going well. They see this as a war of choice as opposed to necessity. But Director of Elections and Surveys Anthony Salvato says a majority want. To put an end to Iran’s nuclear program, they’d like to see the Iranian people be safe and free, but it’s hitting their wallets hard. They think the war is having both a short-term impact on gas prices and weakening the economy, Stacy Lin, CBS News.