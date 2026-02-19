Camden County, City of Camdenton Enter Cost-Share Proposal with MoDOT for Route-54 Work

The Camden County Commission and the City of Camdenton are teaming up with the department of transportation to expedite a much-needed unfunded project.

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger presented, both, the commission and the city with a chance to enter a cost-share agreement that would get improvements on the Route-54 widening project from near Scooter’s to the northbound highway-5 ramp moving sooner than later to alleviate heavy traffic.

The project had been expected to be included in state funding which was subsequently taken off the table and put into a restricted fund by the governor along with funding for some 30 other projects statewide.

The commission tentatively agreed to put up $625,000 if the city matched that amount with MoDOT taking care of the other half up to a price-tag of about $2,500,000…the city gave its approval later that night which will now put the project on the calendar to be approved by MoDOT sometime in June or July.