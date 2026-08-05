Camden-Miller-Morgan Election Wrap

SENATE DISTRICT-6

It came down to the final precincts after Camden County’s Ike Skelton held the lead for the 6th District Senate race for most of the night.

But in the end it was Jake Vogel advancing to the November General Election with 10,095 votes. Rudy Veit placed second with 9,329 votes and then Skelton with 8,606 votes.

Derrick Spicer, Lisa Thomas and Amber Buckles rounded out the field on the Republican ticket.

Vogel will now be challenged for the Senate seat in the General Election against Democrat J. Don Salceda.

CAMDEN COUNTY

The presiding Commissioner’s race in Camden County will come down to Nick Sherrell against Democrat Mike McDuffey. Sherrell beat Kathy Campbell and four others in the Republican primary while McDuffey beat Daniel Ousley in the Democratic primary.

Camden County will have a new prosecuting attorney come November after Republican incumbent Richelle Grosvenor was defeated by challenger Lynne

Brand in the primary by about 1400 votes. Brand will be unopposed in November.

Rowland Todd will be unopposed in November for county clerk after topping Kit Roupe in the Republican primary.

Donnie Snelling beat Drew Woolfolk in the Republican primary for the county recorder’s office and will be unopposed in November.

In the county collector’s race, Teresa Murray will be unopposed in November after beating Lincoln McGuire in the Republican primary.

Kris Franken will be unopposed in November for county auditor after beating Incumbent Jimmy Laughlin and Madeline Kincaid in the Republican primary.

Other winners in Camden County include: Jenne Wall for Adair Township Committeewoman, Laura Burns for Warren Township committeewoman, Bill GZirard in the Russell Township who will face Josiah Scott in November, Kathy Campbell in the Russell Township committeewoman’s race, Catherine Roupe in the Osage Township and Julie Thomas in the Kiheka Township.

MILLER COUNTY

Neil Atkinson will be unopposed in November for presiding commission after beating Lynn Wilson in the Republican primary.

Jay Harms beat Kevin Shelton for Associate Circuit Judge and will be unopposed in November.

Kate Plemmons will be unopposed in November for Recorder of Deeds after beating Shelby Scott in the Republican primary.

Midy Robison-Kampeter squeaked out a Republican primary win by 97 votes over Lori Tillman and will be unopposed in November.

Rylan Reed topped George Scarborough in the Miller County portion of the Richwoods Township Committeeman Republican primary.

And County Clerk Clinton Jenkins was unopposed in the primary and will continue in the position also running unopposed in November.

MORGAN COUNTY

Each of the local races were unopposed with the candidates advancing to the November General Election when they will be unopposed again.

OTHERS

In the board of directors race for the Osage Beach Fire District, Bob Currier carried both Camden and Miller counties to top Steve Grass by a combined vote of 1,232 votes to 916.

Also, the Mid-MO Ambulance District issue easily passed in Morgan County by a 2,018-1,293 margin.

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Barring a dramatic reversal in the numbers late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the four Constitutional amendments appearing on the statewide Primary ballots were no contest.

Amendment-1 to continue the sales tax for the Department of Conservation and Amendment-2 requiring all charter counties to elect an assessor and comply with any training requirements were easily passing.

Amendment-4 dealing with initiative petitions and Amendment-5 to phase out the individual state income tax were both failing in a big way.