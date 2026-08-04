Report of Morgan County Voting Location Running Out of Ballots Debunked by County Clerk’s Office

A social media account of a Morgan County voting location running out of ballots is debunked by the county clerk’s office.

The online post claimed that the Laurie Elks Lodge ran out of Democratic ballots.

The Morgan County Clerk’s Office says they were notified about the issue and says the lodge did not run out of the ballots and the person claiming they had was able to vote how she wanted.

The clerk’s office also says the election judges reported that there was no mention to anyone that they were out of ballots and that it was likely a case of the social media post, which did receive considerable attention, being taken out of context.