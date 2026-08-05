Wed. Aug 5th, 2026

 

Vogel Comes from Behind in the Late Going to Top Veit and Skelton in the Republican Senate Primary

All News RSS Feed Election Results State News Top Stories Tuesday, August 4th, 2026

It came down to the final precincts after Camden County’s Ike Skelton held the lead for the 6th District Senate race for most of the night.

But in the end it was Jake Vogel advancing to the November General Election with 10,095 votes. Rudy Veit placed second with 9,329 votes and then Skelton with 8,606 votes.

Derrick Spicer, Lisa Thomas and Amber Buckles rounded out the field on the Republican ticket.

Vogel will now be challenged for the Senate seat in the General Election against Democrat J. Don Salceda.

All News RSS Feed Election Results State News Top Stories Tuesday, August 4th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony