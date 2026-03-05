Camdenton Chamber Says “They’re Ready” For Annual Dogwood Festival

The clock is ticking and, believe it or not, this year’s Dogwood Festival is pretty much right around the corner.

That’s according to Camdenton Chamber Director Michelle Cook who says, while the chamber’s busy putting finishing touches on the festival, a lot of information about it can be found online.

“If you’re looking for a parade application, a vendor application, there are both inside craft vendors as well as outdoor food vendors and different things like that. We’re working on getting everybody placed and confirmed right now.”

The Dogwood carnival will kick off the festival during the evening hours on the 23rd of April with several other activities planned for that Friday and Saturday.

And in the meantime, Cook also says the chamber’s already started the anti-rain dances which should guarantee nice weather over the three days and nights of the festival.