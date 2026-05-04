Camdenton Roadwork Announced, Expect Delays

Motorists in Camdenton are being advised to be prepared for likely delays after a contractor has begun milling and paving projects on several streets in and around the downtown area.

A release sent out by city hall says the work is being done on Oklahoma Southeast, Kansas Southeast, Minor, McClurg, Illinois Southeast and Court Circle Southeast.

The city also says, during the work, crews will make every effort to let traffic pass but to be aware and plan for a delay or to take an alternate route.

Signage has been posted.