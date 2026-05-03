Boat Fire Apparently Injures Two, Local Business Keeps Situation from Getting Worse

A boat fire sends two people with undisclosed burns to the hospital and some quick action by a nearby business owner kept the situation from getting any worse.

Fire personnel responded early Sunday afternoon to the area of Lakeshore Drive, also referred to as Backwater Cove, after a 20-24 foot boat apparently caught fire while being refueled and was pushed away from the dock.

Reports indicate that there were two occupants at the time who were transported by private vehicle to the hospital before first responders arrived on the scene.

Keeping the situation from getting worse than it was, the owner of the Getaway identified as Josh McKay used a waverunner to keep the burning boat in the windy conditions away from any other nearby docks or boats.

The boat is a total loss and there was no word on the conditions of the two occupants taken to the hospital.

(Picture courtesy of Dreste Contracting L.L.C.)