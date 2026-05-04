Three Drownings Statewide Over the Weekend, One in the Lake Area

Mon. May 4th, 2026
The highway patrol reports three drownings around the state over the weekend, one here in the lake area.
The first happened late Friday night in Camden County when a 55-year-old man from Imperial entered the water by unknown means and did not resurface.
The second happened Saturday afternoon along the St. Francis River at Fisk in Butler County when a 2-year-old boy who was not wearing a lifejacket fell into the water and was swept downstream.
And the third happened Sunday afternoon on the Elk River near Southwest City in McDonald County when a 15-year-old boy, also not wearing a lifejacket, jumped into the water to swim across the river, became distressed and went under without resurfacing.
That’s now six drownings year-to-date reported by the highway patrol…two of them happening in the lake area.