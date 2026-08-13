Cardinals Press Forward In Battle For Wildcard Spot After Two Out Of Three Wins With Phillies

Things weren’t looking too promising for the Cardinals at the start of this three-game series.

With the Phillies dropping game one, the Birds bounced back with consecutive victories, capped off by Wednesday’s 7 to 1 win at Busch Stadium.

Alec Burleson continues to swing a very hot bat. Was 2 for 3. Three runs driven in for Burleson. He now has 30 doubles. That is top in the league. He’s also now driven in 84 runs, well on his way to a 100 RBI season.

On the mound. Kyle Leahy 5 innings, struck out 6, good enough to earn his ninth win of the Cardinals bullpen on a bit of a solid run.

Brule, Graceffo and Gastelium come in the ball game to nail it down for a six run Cardinal victory.

You couple that with the Phillies being just ahead of the Cardinals in the Wild card race.

Birds now sit 2 1/2 games out for that final wild card spot in the National League.

A lot of work to do.

Wouldn’t it be something to see the Cardinals close their season against the Dodgers, who right now would be in that first wild card series of the playoffs?