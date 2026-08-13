Lake Area And Most Of Missouri Under Extreme Heat Warning

Hot, humid and gross…that’s one way to describe the lake area forecast after the extreme heat warning was extended a couple days.

That’s according to Weatherology’s Cara Foster who says the heat warning will now go through at least 8:00 Sunday night.

“Please make sure you’re keeping, you know, an eye on yourself, an eye on others, pets and everything. Drink as much water as possible. Just because that heat and that humidity is so oppressive. A lot of the heat index values are going to be ranging between like 105 and 110.”

Here’s a look at the latest information from the National Weather Service in Springfield.

…EXTREME HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with daily maximum heat index values around 105 to 110 expected. Overnight low temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Kansas and central, southwest, and west central Missouri.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.