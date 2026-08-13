Missouri State Fair Now Underway For The Show Me State

The City of Sedalia will be quite a bit busier than usual with the opening of this year’s State fair at the fairgrounds.

Fair Director Jason Moore says, in addition to the endless food and drink, the 126th annual event opens today and tonight with a three-day pro rodeo before a full slate of shows and other fun stuff.

“And then we’ll move into Sunday’s, our Military Appreciation Day, which has really become quite a really historic. This will be our 16th annual where we honor vets and delayed entry recruits, you know, active military. I think there’s going to be a lot, lots of things on display over there. And then we get into some fun stuff like ostrich, camel and zebra races and jousting. And we’re going to showcase this thing, and we just want everybody to come in and be a part of it.”

The curtain comes down on this year’s fair on Sunday, the 23rd.