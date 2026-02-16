Case Against Alleged Gambling Devices Set to Begin on Tuesday in Camden County

What could be the first real test of the future of those gaming machines you see in just about every convenience store and gas station in the lake area and around the state is set to begin on Tuesday in a Camden County courtroom.

The case was filed after the highway patrol’s Division of Drug and Control responded to locations in Lake Ozark and Camdenton to investigate reported complaints of illegal gambling devices inside the stores.

The probable cause statements allege, despite pre-reveal features on the machines, the machines are still considered to be gambling devices.

Shabnam Narsingani of O’Fallon was subsequently charged and issued a summons in the case with a class-A misdemeanor.

The court case is the first of three filed in Camden County so far against locations in Lake Ozark and Camdenton. Since then, there have been five cases filed in Dunklin County in southeast Missouri with the Missouri Attorney General’s office also filing lawsuits against those businesses.