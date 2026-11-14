CCSO Responds to Lawsuit Against Dispatcher in Connection to Death of a Six-Year-old Boy

Camden County Sheriff Chris Edgar has filed a statement in response to a recent lawsuit filed against a 911 Dispatch Operator in connection to the November, 2021, death of a six-year-old in the Eldridge area.

Edgar says available dispatch records do not support an allegation that emergency response was delayed due to a claim that the dispatcher improperly classified the call as a domestic incident instead of a medical emergency.

Edgar also says the initial 911 call was documented as a hang-up and two callback attempts by 911 were unanswered before a second call to 911 was received with information relayed to Laclede County. The incident location was then determined to be in Dallas County with the appropriate emergency personnel redirected to the scene.

In the incident, the six-year-old boy was able to access a pickup truck parked on an incline and able to dislodge the vehicle out of gear which started rolling backward, throwing the youngster out who was then run over…he reportedly died before help arrived.

Sheriff Edgar closed out his statement saying that the facts will be made clear during the judicial process and be shown to be without merit.