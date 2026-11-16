Outdoor Burning Blamed on House Fire in Linn Creek

Outdoor burning is being blamed for a house on Black Bear Drive in Linn Creek being destroyed and another sustaining some minor damage.

Osage Beach firefighters along with personnel from the Mid-County, Lake Ozark and Sunrise Beach districts responded to the scene just after 11:00 Sunday morning and found the single-story lakefront house well-involved.

Personnel from the Gravois District also responded to provide coverage for any other calls in the Osage Beach District.

There were no injuries reported and firefighters were on the scene for about two-and-a-half hours.