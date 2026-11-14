Early Morning Fire Causes Significant Damage to Camelot Home

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The American Red Cross has been called in to assist a family on Recent Court in the Camelot Subdivision after an early-morning fire on Thursday (Nov. 12).

Mid-County Chief Scott Frandsen says first arriving units found the structure well involved with fire showing from the front and back of the house.

Mutual aid also responded from the Osage Beach and Sunrise Beach districts with crews able to bring the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.

Despite the fire being contained to the living room and kitchen, the house sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.

All occupants and pets were able to safely get out of the house before help arrived on the scene.

Personnel from the Camden County Ambulance District and Laclede Electric also responded to the scene.

The fire is believed to have been accidental.