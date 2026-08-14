Chiefs Start Preseason Without Mahomes As QB

What we told you, it would more than likely go down this way.

The Chiefs, indeed, in the preseason opener tomorrow against the Rams, will not be playing quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Now, he’s been going through the drills. He’s been going through training camp practices. He’s been going through unscathed, but no reason at this point to risk anything…..So Mahomes on the sidelines tomorrow.

We do know the quarterback alignment for the game. Justin Fields will get the start….Will be out there first for the Chiefs.

He’ll be followed by Garrett Nussmeier, the former LSU signal caller, and then Chris Oladokun will wind it down.

3 Q BS and done for the Chiefs against the Rams tomorrow.

Of course, you can hear the game on 93.5 Rocks the lake.