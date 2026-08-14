Lake Area Beaches Open For Business This Weekend – No Closures

Fri. Aug 14th, 2026
Another all-clear for swimming and other water-related activities this weekend at all 17 of the state park public beaches.
The Department of Natural Resources also reported no other closures or advisories due to any other concerns for this weekend.
In the lake area, there are three state park public beaches…PB-1 in Kaiser, PB-2 in Osage Beach and the Day-Use Beach in Warsaw.
Full report:
Please see below for beach sampling efforts and beach statuses for this week, starting Aug. 13, 2026.
1. Beaches open and exceeded the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of Aug. 13, 2026. Swimming is not recommended if the geometric mean of the weekly water quality sample results exceeds the equivalent of 190 E. coli colonies per 100 milliliters of water (190 mpn/100 mL). The following beaches exceed the 190 mpn/100 mL recommendation:
2. Beaches OPEN and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of Aug. 13, 2026.
3. Beaches CLOSED and exceeded the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of Aug. 13, 2026.
4. Beaches CLOSED and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of Aug. 13, 2026. Harmful algal blooms have been found in the lake.
5. Beaches with water quality samples pending as of Aug. 13, 2026.
6. Beaches closed due to flooding as of Aug. 13, 2026:
PLEASE CHECK THE PARK AND SITE STATUS MAP at https://modnr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0cc1b6513d6e407694aede7b7bdbde93 to be sure the beaches and parks are open. Excessive rainfall has caused temporary closures at some parks.