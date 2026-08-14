Lake Area Beaches Open For Business This Weekend – No Closures

Another all-clear for swimming and other water-related activities this weekend at all 17 of the state park public beaches.

The Department of Natural Resources also reported no other closures or advisories due to any other concerns for this weekend.

In the lake area, there are three state park public beaches…PB-1 in Kaiser, PB-2 in Osage Beach and the Day-Use Beach in Warsaw.

Full report:

Please see below for beach sampling efforts and beach statuses for this week, starting Aug. 13, 2026.

1. Beaches open and exceeded the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of Aug. 13, 2026. Swimming is not recommended if the geometric mean of the weekly water quality sample results exceeds the equivalent of 190 E. coli colonies per 100 milliliters of water (190 mpn/100 mL). The following beaches exceed the 190 mpn/100 mL recommendation:

NONE.

2. Beaches OPEN and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of Aug. 13, 2026.

Cuivre River State Park – Lake Lincoln Beach , 678 State Rt. 147, Troy.

, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Finger Lakes State Park – Public Beach , 1505 E. Peabody Road, Columbia.

, 1505 E. Peabody Road, Columbia. Harry S Truman State Park – Day Use Public Beach , 28761 State Park Road, Warsaw.

, 28761 State Park Road, Warsaw. Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Grand Glaize Beach , off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach .

, off Hwy. 54, Osage . Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Public Beach #1, 403 Hwy. 134, Kaiser.

#1, 403 Hwy. 134, Kaiser. Lake Wappapello State Park – Public Beach , Hwy. 172, Williamsville.

, Hwy. 172, Williamsville. Long Branch State Park – Public Beach , 28615 Visitor Center Road, Macon.

, 28615 Visitor Center Road, Macon. Mark Twain State Park – Public Beach ,37352 Shrine Road, Florida.

,37352 Shrine Road, Florida. Pomme de Terre State Park, Hermitage Beach , Hwy. 64B, Pittsburg.

, Hwy. 64B, Pittsburg. Pomme de Terre State Park, Pittsburg Beach , Hwy. 64 B, Pittsburg.

, Hwy. 64 B, Pittsburg. St. Joe State Park – Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.

St. Joe State Park – Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.

Stockton State Park – Public Beach , 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville.

, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville. Thousand Hills State Park – Public Beach , 20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville.

, 20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville. Trail of Tears State Park – Public Beach , 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson.

, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson. Wakonda State Park – Public Beach , 32836 State Park Road, La Grange

, 32836 State Park Road, La Grange Watkins Woolen Mill State Park – Public Beach , 26600 Park Road N, Lawson.

3. Beaches CLOSED and exceeded the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of Aug. 13, 2026.

NONE

4. Beaches CLOSED and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of Aug. 13, 2026. Harmful algal blooms have been found in the lake.

NONE

5. Beaches with water quality samples pending as of Aug. 13, 2026.

NONE

6. Beaches closed due to flooding as of Aug. 13, 2026:

NONE

PLEASE CHECK THE PARK AND SITE STATUS MAP at https://modnr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0cc1b6513d6e407694aede7b7bdbde93 to be sure the beaches and parks are open. Excessive rainfall has caused temporary closures at some parks.