PSC Sets Intervention Deadline In Evergy/CMEC Swap Of Boundaries In Pettis

The Missouri Public Service Commission has set an intervention deadline of September 11 in a request by Central Missouri Electric Cooperative and Evergy Missouri West for approval of agreed upon designated service boundaries within portions of Pettis County, specifically in and around Sedalia.

If the PSC approves the mutually requested boundaries, CMEC’s and Evergy’s electric service to existing structures will not change but those boundaries will affect which company provides electric service to new structures on parcels within those boundaries.

The docket for case is accessible on the PSC’s website.

Questions about the proposed agreement can be directed to Central Missouri Electric, Evergy or the PSC.