Chiefs Still Early Point Favorites In The Big Game Ahead Of Injury Reports

Thu. Jan 30th, 2025
Well, we told you yesterday that the Chiefs have been installed as early point and a half favorites over the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Now that’s a line that could shift up or down one way or the other before we actually get to game day.
Might actually be a pick em by the time we get to kick off.
Now, here’s another interesting note for Chiefs fans, and this might affect your wardrobe before you go out for a Super Bowl watch party.
The Chiefs intend to wear their white jerseys for the game.
Of course, with their red helmets and red numbers, that will stand out quite well for that game down in New Orleans.
And of course, you can hear it on 93.5 Rocks the lake.
As far as the latest injury report, here’s what was released today by the Chiefs…
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wed.
|Thurs.
|Fri.
|Game
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Quad
|FP
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|Quad
|FP
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Ankle
|FP
|Jawaan Taylor
|T
|Knee
|FP
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Ankle
|FP
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NIR (Rest)
|DNP
|AJ Brown
|WR
|NIR (Rest)
|DNP
|Landon Dickerson
|G
|Knee
|DNP
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|Concussion / Knee
|DNP
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|NIR (Rest) / Ankle
|DNP
|Cam Jurgens
|C
|Back
|DNP
|Moro Ojomo
|DT
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Brett Toth
|T / G
|Knee
|DNP
|Britain Covey (IR)
|WR
|Kneck
|LP
Practice Status
Game Status