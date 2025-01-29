Chiefs Still Early Point Favorites In The Big Game Ahead Of Injury Reports

Well, we told you yesterday that the Chiefs have been installed as early point and a half favorites over the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Now that’s a line that could shift up or down one way or the other before we actually get to game day.

Might actually be a pick em by the time we get to kick off.

Now, here’s another interesting note for Chiefs fans, and this might affect your wardrobe before you go out for a Super Bowl watch party.

The Chiefs intend to wear their white jerseys for the game.

Of course, with their red helmets and red numbers, that will stand out quite well for that game down in New Orleans.

And of course, you can hear it on 93.5 Rocks the lake.

As far as the latest injury report, here’s what was released today by the Chiefs…

The below report is an estimation

Kansas City Chiefs

Player Position Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Bryan Cook S Quad FP Kareem Hunt RB Quad FP Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP Jawaan Taylor T Knee FP Jaylen Watson CB Ankle FP

Philadelphia Eagles

Player Position Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Saquon Barkley RB NIR (Rest) DNP AJ Brown WR NIR (Rest) DNP Landon Dickerson G Knee DNP Kenny Gainwell RB Concussion / Knee DNP Dallas Goedert TE NIR (Rest) / Ankle DNP Cam Jurgens C Back DNP Moro Ojomo DT Shoulder DNP DeVonta Smith WR Hamstring DNP Brett Toth T / G Knee DNP Britain Covey (IR) WR Kneck LP