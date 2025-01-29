fbpx

Chiefs Still Early Point Favorites In The Big Game Ahead Of Injury Reports

Well, we told you yesterday that the Chiefs have been installed as early point and a half favorites over the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Now that’s a line that could shift up or down one way or the other before we actually get to game day.

Might actually be a pick em by the time we get to kick off.

Now, here’s another interesting note for Chiefs fans, and this might affect your wardrobe before you go out for a Super Bowl watch party.

The Chiefs intend to wear their white jerseys for the game.

Of course, with their red helmets and red numbers, that will stand out quite well for that game down in New Orleans.

As far as the latest injury report, here’s what was released today by the Chiefs…

 

The below report is an estimation

Kansas City Chiefs

Player Position Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game
Bryan Cook S Quad FP
Kareem Hunt RB Quad FP
Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP
Jawaan Taylor T Knee FP
Jaylen Watson CB Ankle FP

Philadelphia Eagles

Player Position Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game
Saquon Barkley RB NIR (Rest) DNP
AJ Brown WR NIR (Rest) DNP
Landon Dickerson G Knee DNP
Kenny Gainwell RB Concussion / Knee DNP
Dallas Goedert TE NIR (Rest) / Ankle DNP
Cam Jurgens C Back DNP
Moro Ojomo DT Shoulder DNP
DeVonta Smith WR Hamstring DNP
Brett Toth T / G Knee DNP
Britain Covey (IR) WR Kneck LP

Practice Status

  • DNP – Did not participate in practice
  • LP – Limited participation in practice
  • FP – Full participation
  • (-) – Not listed

Game Status

  • Out – Player will not play
  • Doubtful – Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable – Player is not certain to play
  • (-) – Not listed

Reporter Brendan Matthews