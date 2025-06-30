CCSO Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest in Ha Ha Tonka Vehicle Break-Ins

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office continues asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest after several vehicles were broken into on Thursday at Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

The individual is described as a black male, mid 20’s, with dreadlocks and was seen wearing a denim jacket, dark pants, tennis shoes and was also wearing a long key chain on the front of his pants.

The sheriff’s office also says it serves as a reminder not to leave valuables visible in unattended vehicles especially during this time of the year.

Anyone with information on the person of interest from the break-ins on Thursday at Ha Ha Tonka should call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office (573-346-2243) or local law enforcement.