The Lake of the Ozarks Ambassador of Fishing, Bassing Bob, Passes Away

The Lake of the Ozarks fishing community is mourning the loss of the Ambassador of Fishing…more affectionately known as Bassing Bob who passed away.

The death of Bob Bueltmann was announced on his website “bassingbob.com” saying that he passed in his sleep surrounded by his children.

Bueltmann, a regular on the KRMS Outdoor Show (Saturdays, 8a-10a), founded Bassing Bob in 2013 with his website drawing nearly 15,000 visitors a month by publishing over 200 articles, over 300 fishing reports, 100+ videos and over 3000 photos.

What had been one of Bob’s favorite quotes is one to remember…”do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.”

(arrangements were not available as of the time this story was published)