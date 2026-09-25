City of Lebanon Addresses Concerns Over Chapter-100 Funding Approved for Local Business

The City of Lebanon responds to public conversation and online speculation about its financial involvement with the Ice Cream Factory.

Communications Manager Derek Gean says the recent concerns center around an interest-free advance up to $400,000 the city approved for the business for building improvements to the building at 1201 Ice Cream Way which is currently owned by the city.

Gean also says the advance approved in an open session was in the way of Chapter-100 financing…one of the most common economic development tools used across the state.

The final project cost came in at a little more than $280,000 with repayment to begin April-2027.

Other concerns focused on the business owner which fall outside of city supervision.