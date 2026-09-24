Morgan County Murder Suspect Now Facing Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Charges

An Arlington Heights, Illinois, man who owns property at Lake of the Ozarks already facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Morgan County, is now charged with 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Invasion of Privacy.

56-year-old Robert Anselmo has been held without bond since the shooting death of Johnetta Yeager outside her vehicle at her place of employment in Versailles.

Anselmo is now accused of hiding cameras in a bathroom at his lake house where female children were changing to go swimming. The child sexual abuse materials were discovered on his phone in January during a search of the property after the shooting back on September 22, 2025.

While bond was set at $250,000 on the child exploitation case, his next appearance on the murder and armed criminal action charges, in Moniteau County on a change of venue, is set for October 9th.