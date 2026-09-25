Joplin Marijuana Dispensary Votes to Unionize

A cannabis marijuana dispensary in Joplin becomes the latest in a string of dispensaries voting to unionize.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 2 announced on Thursday that the budtenders from the Greenlight Dispensary voted overwhelmingly to unionize with job security, more consistent scheduling, equitable tip distribution, better pay and protection from unilateral corporate changes in their sights.

The action by Greenlight comes on the heels of dispensaries in Columbia and Springfield along with CBD Kratom stores around the state all recently ratifying their first contracts.