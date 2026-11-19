More housing is on its way to the lake area and, specifically, in Camdenton.

City hall issued a press release on Thursday saying that construction is progressing on what will be Copper Valley Estates, a 96-unit apartment development, on Roy Harman Drive at the end of Poplar Street.

The developer of the project is Ed Schmelz.

The first units are tentatively expected to be available in May of this next year with the remaining units expected to be ready by late summer or early fall.