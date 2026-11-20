If you’re in the area of highway-W and Y-10 in the Rocky Mount area on Saturday and see what appears to be an unusual number of fire trucks, there’s no cause for concern.

The Rocky Mount Fire District is conducting another session of live burn scenarios at its training facility.

Several neighboring districts will also be participating and the public is welcome to stop by to watch and, perhaps, talk about becoming a volunteer.

The training will start at 8:00 Saturday morning and run through mid-afternoon.