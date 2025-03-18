Death Toll Rises Following Tornadoes Across The Show Me State

The death toll across Missouri from the severe weather on Friday has now climbed to 13.

Preliminary reports over the weekend had the figure at 10 but now the highway patrol says the totals include six fatalities in Wayne County, three in Ozark County, and one each in Jefferson, St. Louis and Butler counties.

A social media post from the highway patrol over the weekend indicated that a man and a woman were killed in the area of Bakersfield, in Butler County, bringing the number in Butler up to two and statewide number to 13.

The storms also prompted states of emergency to be declared in St. Louis County and, statewide, across Missouri.