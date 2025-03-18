Osage Beach BOA Meeting Set For Thursday With Numerous Items On The Agenda

Several items appear on the published agenda for this week’s board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach.

Amending the 2025 operating budget for expected expenditure increases for the city park maintenance building bathroom addition, the Summit Circle drainage improvements, the purchase of vehicles for the police department and the analysis of incremental tax revenues for the Oasis at Lakeport Project are among unfinished items to be discussed.

A presentation on the master plans for the Lee C. Fine and Grand Glaize Airports is also expected during the meeting.

The meeting in city hall will begin at 5:30 Thursday afternoon.