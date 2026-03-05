Defendant In One Of Three Cases Of Illegal Gambling Devices Dies Before Trial Can Start

One of the three cases filed in Camden County alleging the illegal possession of a gambling device for machines placed in some lake area convenience stores has been dropped.

That’s according to the prosecuting attorney’s office which says the defendant, Richard Scrivener of Ozark, has passed away.

The two other cases filed against Shabnam Narsingani, of O’Fallon, and Lorene Williams, of Jefferson City, continue.

The case against Narsingani is next set to be in the courtroom for an initial appearance on the 17th of this month while the case against Williams had been set for arraignment on Tuesday.