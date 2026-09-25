Former Louisiana, MO, Police Chief Sentenced on Drug Charges

The former police chief in Louisiana, Missouri, has been sentenced to 29 years in prison after being convicted on six felony counts connected to drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Missouri Attorney General Katherine Hannaway’s office says that William Jones had been accused of supplying his girlfriend with fentanyl and removing methamphetamine and other items of evidence.

It was further alleged that two individuals overdosed on fentanyl in Jones’ apartment…one of whom later died.

Jones had served as Louisiana Police Chief until October of 2022.