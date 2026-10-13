Domestic, Shots Fired Leads to Arrest in Miller County

A report of shots fired late Sunday night comes to an end with an Eldon-area man arrested on felony charges and booked into the Miller County Jail.

The probable cause statement alleges that 36-year-old Michael Hovey had been engaged in a domestic incident with the unnamed victim. Shots were apparently fired into the air by Hovey and into a nearby trash pile by a witness when confronted by Hovey for helping the victim.

A perimeter was set up by law enforcement and Hovey was eventually taken into custody. He’s formally charged with Second-Degree Domestic Assault and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Bond was set at $100,000.