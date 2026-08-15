Early-Morning Fire Damages Rocky Mount Area Home

An early-morning fire damages a Rocky Mount area home.

Fire Chief Jonathan Trail says the call to the 31,000 block of Circle Lane was received right before 1:00 Saturday morning and, upon arrival, smoke was showing from the exterior of the home.

Personnel made entry into the home where moderate-to-heavy smoke was then discovered throughout the first floor with a small active fire coming from a dryer. The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished before the dryer was removed and the house was ventilated.

All occupants of the home were able to get out safely before fire crews arrived on the scene.

Damage was estimated to be less than $5,000.

Providing mutual aid were the Lake Ozark, Moreau and Sunrise Beach districts along with the Eldon Fire Department. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.