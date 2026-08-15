Kansas Man Injured In PWC Accident Thursday

A Shawnee, Kansas, man is injured when two Seadoos collided with each other early Thursday night at Lake of the Ozarks.

The highway patrol says it happened at the 6.9 mile mark of the Big Niangua when the 20-year-old was performing stunt maneuvers and was hit by another 20-year-old from Shawnee who failed to keep proper lookout.

The second driver was not injured.

The one who was hit was taken with minor injuries to Lake Regional Hospital.

Both were wearing life jackets at the time.