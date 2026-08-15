School Of The Osage Tax Levy Public Hearing Set For Tuesday

The 2026-2027 tax levy within the School of the Osage District will take centerstage next Tuesday when the board of education convenes into a tax hearing.

Following the levy hearing, the board will then convene into a regular session with what appears to be a short agenda.

New business will include setting the district’s tax levy, reviewing August meeting dates and a closed session to deal with personnel.

The Osage board of education meeting in the high school fieldhouse will begin at 5:45 with the tax levy hearing to be followed right after by the open meeting.

The meeting will also be livestreamed at osageschools.org.