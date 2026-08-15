Sat. Aug 15th, 2026

 

School Of The Osage Tax Levy Public Hearing Set For Tuesday

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Local Meetings School News Saturday, August 15th, 2026

The 2026-2027 tax levy within the School of the Osage District will take centerstage next Tuesday when the board of education convenes into a tax hearing.

Following the levy hearing, the board will then convene into a regular session with what appears to be a short agenda.

New business will include setting the district’s tax levy, reviewing August meeting dates and a closed session to deal with personnel.

The Osage board of education meeting in the high school fieldhouse will begin at 5:45 with the tax levy hearing to be followed right after by the open meeting.

The meeting will also be livestreamed at osageschools.org.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Local Meetings School News Saturday, August 15th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony