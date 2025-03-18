Excavator Overturns While Working At Oasis At Lakeport Project

An overturned excavator drew onlookers across the Grand Glaize Bridge on Tuesday.

Officials say one of the existing foundations in the former Lakewood Resort collapsed, sending the excavator and the operator inside down into the lake.

According to Brinkmann Construction, since the lake is currently at its low point the machine did not enter the water, but instead landed on the bank.

No injuries were reported and Brinkmann did initiate a spill protocol to avoid contamination of the water.