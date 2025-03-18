Baseball Ramping Up As Royals & Cardinals Get Ready For Regular Season

Let’s talk some baseball as we are in a little bit of a respite before March Madness kicks into high gear on Thursday.

The Cardinals considering using a six man rotation to start the year with a sunny Gray who has struggled this spring.

Eric Fetty, last year’s big trade deadline acquisition who’s only signed through this upcoming season, Steven Matz, Myles Michaelis, Andre Palante and Michael Mcgreavy.

The young rookie who really shined in his few performances at the end of last year and has continued to pitch well here in spring training.

No word on to exactly how this could work and who could wind up in the pen at times.

Who could be that swing man in the rotation? A lot still has to be ironed out.

The Royals bats were loud yesterday in a 12/1 winner over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bobby Witt JR, No worse for wear after getting hit in the forearm last week.

He hits his third home run of the spring as he goes 3 for three.

The newest Royal, Jonathan India, acquired in the offseason from the Reds.

He had a big day at the plate, going 3 for 3/4 RBIs and two runs scored.

The Royals are now 16 and 9 in Cactus League play.