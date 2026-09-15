Fire Causes Significant Damage to Tuscumbia-Area Home

Significant fire damage is reported to a Tuscumbia-area home.

Moreau Chief Matt Jantz says crews were called out early Monday afternoon to the 23-hundred block of Highway-52 and found an outbuilding fully involved with the blaze extending into the back of the home.

During the primary attack, a search determined that nobody was home at the time but two dogs were rescued from inside the house.

Providing mutual aid were personnel from the Tuscumbia and Rocky Mount fire districts as well as the Eldon Fire Department.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.