Former Camden County Attorney Drops Wrongful Termination Suit Against County (At Least for Right Now)

Former Camden County Attorney Jeffrey Green has voluntarily dismissed his wrongful termination lawsuit against the county commission.

In the lawsuit, Green had alleged that he did not attend a meeting on information provided to him by the commission that the meeting would cover a deficiency in the health department’s insurance fund and how the issue might be addressed.

During the session, however, commissioners James Gohagan and Ike Skelton moved and seconded a motion in a closed session to terminate Green despite personnel not being noticed to be considered in the session.

Green’s suit also asked for at least $194,000 for all fees and court costs leading to this past Friday when the suit was dismissed by both parties without prejudice and no settlement announced. The dismissal without prejudice means the case can be refiled.

KRMS News reached out Monday night to Green who says he cannot officially comment at this time on the proceedings.