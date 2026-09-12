Congressional Maps Re-Directing Miller County Voters to Another District

Due to the ongoing Congressional map issue in Missouri, it’ll be an apparent change of districts for Miller County voters when they go to the ballot boxes for the November General Election.

County Clerk Clinton Jenkins says, following the State Supreme Court’s ruling this past week, all county clerks and election authorities across the state were instructed by the Secretary of State’s Office to use the 2022 Congressional maps for the General Election.

For Miller County, which voted in the 5th Congressional District in the August Primary, voters will now be voting in the 3rd Congressional District in November…at least for the time being.

Jenkins also says, with court cases filed on the Congressional map issue, any other changes affecting which district Miller County voters are in for the General Election will be passed along as soon as possible.